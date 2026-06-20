Spencer Sisters take over Royal Ascot in coordinating ‘Princess Diana’ styles

Princess Diana’s twin nieces, Lady Amelia & Lady Eliza Spencer, made a fashion statement as they arrived at Royal Ascot on Thursday 19th of June, 2026, in stunning matching blush pink looks, harking back to Princess Diana’s most iconic race-day moments throughout the 1980s. Their coordinated appearance also served as a grand debut of their new occasion wear collection in collaboration with beloved British label Holland Cooper.

The Twinned Moment: Powder Pink and Pearls galore

From a matching set of sweet rose gold Mary Janes to coordinating pastel-pink hues the Spencer sisters, both dressed in looks from the new Holland Cooper collaboration, immediately called to mind Princess Diana’s historic racing style.

The sisters have long captured the public’s eye for their bold fashion choices on special occasions – the Vienna Opera Ball, Cannes – but now it’s time to witness this iconic design collaboration take shape in real life! Lady Eliza was dressed to impress in a boat-neck dress with a flowy skirt, a wide straw hat, a pearl white clutch, and dainty pink accessories. Lady Amelia’s airy white mini dress, a delicate pink bow placed to perfection atop her hair-was accessorized with white strappy heels matching her sister’s, white opera gloves, and a diamond pearl and rose pink cluster necklace.

Back To The ’80s Style of Princess Diana

Fashion commentators quickly noted how Princess Diana wore a similar dress to these in Sicily for a portrait taken in 1985 in addition to a similar style race-day look back at Royal Ascot in 1988 and wore another Princess Diana pink look to Royal Ascot in 1990 and finally wore a rose coloured hat to Royal Ascot in 1991, all of the pink outfits being iconic.

The Spencer sisters made another headline last week when news dropped that the British socialite twin sisters have linked up with Holland Cooper for an exclusive new occasionwear line. Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer have become the face of their debut collection, and are ready to inspire us this summer.

Born to parents Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and Victoria Elizabeth “Ria” Luckraft, and cousins to HRH Prince William and HRH Prince Harry, the pair often bring a glamorous, trend-led touch to the fashion moments in their lives.

The Holland Cooper Official Collaboration

This new collection will allow a range of occasions and moments to bloom with a line up of exquisite daywear pieces perfect for summer weddings, garden parties and formal occasions. “We’re thrilled to partner with two incredible young women who embody elegance and effortless British style,” states Holland Cooper’s CEO.

“Together with Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, we’ve curated a collection that is elevated, effortless and unmistakably British – perfect for capturing those cherished summer moments.”

The twins expressed similar sentiment: “This collection is a true reflection of our personal styles and we can’t wait for people to wear it.” Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza announced: “We always looked to our mother for our first fashion icons and for our inspirations, but our aunt Princess Diana and grandmother’s, their fashion styles were very important for us”. It was very ‘90s and the ‘80s style which also reflects in Diana’s wardrobe choices then for each Royal race occasion and that influences today’s choices for them too.” Lady Eliza also said: “Diana always showed us we don’t have to follow all the trends – if you pick the outfits which show off your true colour in every occasion you are sure to turn heads. Every woman does! Always pick an outfit for yourselves not for someone else”.

Royal Rumble: King Charles, Queen Camilla & The Royals Also In Attendance

The Spencer girls entered Royal Ascot on Thursday just one day after cousins Prince William and Catherine made a coordinated show in brightly coloured ensembles – Catherine wowing in a lemon yellow Roksanda creation. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall were also among the star-studded guests enjoying the racing in Ascot.