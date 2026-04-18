Victoria Beckham was showered with love from her former bandmates as she marked her 52nd birthday, with the Spice Girls stars sharing heartfelt tributes and nostalgic throwbacks on social media.

Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm all took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate their longtime friend, affectionately known as “Posh Spice.”

Halliwell posted a recent selfie alongside Beckham, keeping her message simple and affectionate with a note expressing her love. Bunton opted for a more nostalgic approach, sharing a carousel of images that paired a 1990s throwback with a present-day photo, highlighting their enduring friendship across decades.

Mel B also leaned into the group’s early years, posting a vintage snapshot of herself and Beckham during the height of their fame, while Mel C shared a mix of archival and current images. Her tribute praised Beckham’s continued success and described her as a “super woman,” while echoing the group’s iconic “girl power” spirit.

Formed in the mid-1990s, the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon with hits like Wannabe, and their influence continues to resonate years after their chart-topping era.

Victoria Beckham, who has since built a successful career in fashion, reshared the birthday messages on her Instagram Stories, acknowledging the tributes from her bandmates.