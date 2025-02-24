Tom Holland‘s ‘Spider-Man 4’ gets disappointing update

The hotly-anticipated ‘Spider-Man 4,’ starring Hollywood actor Tom Holland, has been delayed to avoid a clash with filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey.’

Sony announced delaying the release of the film from July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

With the new release date, ‘Spider-Man 4’ will now hit the theatres two weeks after the release of ‘The Odyssey’ which also stars Tom Holland.

Universal Pictures had set the Christopher Nolan directional for release on July 17, 2026.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Spider-Man 4’ will be released five years after the previous film titled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

While Tom Holland is set to return for the titular character, it remains unclear whether Hollywood actress Zendaya is returning for this fourth entry.

Zendaya and Holland, however, will star in ‘The Odyssey’ alongside Hollywood actors Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.

Meanwhile, reports said that ‘Spider-Man 4’ is likely to begin production this summer, however, the makers of the film have not announced the cast beyond Tom Holland.

Days earlier, Universal Pictures shared Matt Damon’s first look from ‘The Odyssey’ on social media.

The Hollywood actor is set to portray the role of Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca.

The film will follow his journey to return home following the Trojan War, his encounters with the cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch goddess Circe, and his reunion with his wife, Penelope.