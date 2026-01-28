Spider-Man and Star Wars voice actor passes away at 38

Mexican actor and voice actor Alexis Ortega, best known for bringing Spider-Man and Star Wars characters to life for Latin American audiences, has passed away at the age of 38.

Ortega’s cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet, but condolences poured in immediately for his family, friends, and colleagues.

Born in Mexico in 1987, Ortega started his career in 2013, working both on screen and behind the microphone. He eventually became the go-to voice for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, dubbing the character in major Marvel hits including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

For many fans in Latin America, his voice was Spider-Man. It’s hard to imagine the webslinger without hearing Ortega bring him to life.

But his work wasn’t limited to Spider-Man. Ortega also lent his voice to several Star Wars projects, including Rogue One, and worked on Disney hits like Big Hero 6. He had this incredible knack for making animated and live-action characters feel personal, relatable, and, frankly, unforgettable.

Fans immediately reacted on social media, sharing memories of the characters he voiced and lamenting the loss of someone who gave so much to beloved franchises. Spider-Man and Star Wars enthusiasts especially felt the blow, given how iconic his work had become.

On screen, Ortega also appeared in series like Luis Miguel: The Series, Thursday’s Widows, El Candidato, and The House of Flowers. He even worked on Spanish versions of MrBeast videos—a fun reminder that his voice touched more than just films.

His last Instagram post, shared in November, was surprisingly tender: sitting on a couch with his dog, simply captioned “My doggo.” That quiet, personal side feels like a sharp contrast to the larger-than-life characters he gave voice to—Spider-Man swinging through the skies or Star Wars heroes battling the dark side.

Alexis Ortega may be gone, but for fans of Spider-Man, Star Wars, and the countless other characters he voiced, his legacy will continue. Every time Spider-Man cracks a joke mid-battle or a Star Wars scene reaches its emotional peak in Spanish, his voice will still be there, reminding people of his talent and heart.