First trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ teases animated sequel

The first trailer for Spider-Man’s animated sequel has revealed the title, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and surprised that the upcoming adventures of Miles Morales will actually be a two-part affair.

The trailer picks up right where the last Spider-Verse movie left off: with Miles (Shameik Moore) lying in bed, before a portal to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and her universe opens, according to The Verge.

From there, it seems like Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is going to be trying to one-up the already stellar animation of the original film, with Miles bouncing across multiple animated universes in a variety of art styles as he dukes it out with Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac, who voiced the character in the post-credit scene of the first movie.)

The upcoming sequel will “transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” according to the official description.

There is no hint about the villian, although it’s possible the movie could draw on the 2014 Spider-Verse comic crossover, which saw the multiverse’s Spider-People under attack from Morlun and the Inheritors.

Although whatever the threat is, it appears that it couldn’t be contained in just a single film.

The animated sequel is set to hit theatres on October 7, 2022, with Part Two set to follow sometime in 2023.

