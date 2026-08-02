‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaks opening day box office record

On its first day of release, the Hollywood movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke all previous records. Marvel’s film Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed approximately $168 million in North America on its opening day alone, marking the highest opening-day earnings for any film.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day made the highest earnings on its first day in North America, collecting almost $168 million. Spider-Man shattered the opening-day record held by Avengers: Endgame since 2019 after earning $72 million from Thursday preview shows.

However, this impressive start suggests that the movie will have a tremendous opening weekend and might make between $260 million and $280 million in North America. Some even predict that in its first week, it will make between $275 million and $300 million worldwide. This would make it one of the biggest superhero movie premieres ever.

In addition to Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink, Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker.