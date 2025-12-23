‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ countdown begins as Tom Holland wraps filming

Tom Holland has officially wrapped filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed the news on social media over the weekend, sharing behind-the-scenes photos with Holland and the film’s cast and crew.

“I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of,” he wrote in the caption.

Cretton went on to gush over his wife and children for their support during the movie’s production.

Raving about his cast, the filmmaker wrote, “To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen.”

He reserved special words for Holland, applauding the actor’s leadership and commitment both on and off set.

“And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!” the director added.

Production on Brand New Day began in August, with filming taking place across the U.K., including scenes shot in Scotland and London.

The shoot briefly paused in September after Holland suffered a mild concussion during filming, though the actor later confirmed he was recovering well and soon returned to set