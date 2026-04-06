Spider Man: Brand New Day expects to have dark ending

Spider Man: Brand New Day is said to end with tragedy.

In the recent update, the insiders predicted that Tom Holland may not make it till the end of the series without being scathed.

Multiple reports claimed that the film could draw inspiration from the iconic Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline, where Spider-Man is captured and seemingly killed before making a dramatic return.

While a direct adaptation is unlikely, the idea of Peter Parker “dying”, even temporarily, has fueled speculation about a darker narrative direction.

Insiders have also hinted that the film will end on a major cliffhanger, potentially leaving Spider-Man’s fate uncertain. The story is set years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter living in isolation after erasing himself from the memories of those he loves, setting the stage for a more emotionally intense arc.

Adding to the speculation, a viral post by user Marvel Mania on X claimed that Spider-Man will be reported missing or even “eliminated” by the film’s end, before emerging from a grave in a black suit, suggesting a possible symbiote storyline. The post also teases connections to Avengers: Secret Wars and hints at multiple post-credit scenes.

The film featured a packed cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo returning as Hulk, with rumors pointing toward a more savage version of the character.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theaters on July 31, and if these rumors hold true, it could mark one of the darkest chapters yet for Marvel’s beloved web-slinger.