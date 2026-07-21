Spider-Man: Brand New Day final trailer reveals Peter Parker’s new journey

The final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker, has been released by Sony Pictures Entertainment ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 31.

The latest trailer, titled ‘Peter’s Journey,’ opens with a clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), in which Peter reads a letter he wrote to Zendaya’s character, MJ.

After a series of flashback sequences, the trailer shifts to the present, showing Peter entering the coffee shop where MJ works and struggling to tell his girlfriend—who has since forgotten him—who he really is.

The upcoming film picks up after the events of No Way Home (2021), in which Peter made the ultimate sacrifice to save New York City by having Doctor Strange erase everyone’s memory of his identity, including his girlfriend and his best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon).

In the trailer, Peter states, “Maybe I’ll never read this to you. Maybe I’m just writing this for me. And maybe that’s my responsibility—to live alone with the truth.”

The preview also shows Spider-Man battling Scorpion, as well as interacting with Dr. Banner, an Avenger ally who insists on identifying himself strictly as the Hulk. In another scene, Spider-Man approaches MJ, telling his former girlfriend that she is in danger and that he promised to protect her.

This fourth standalone film marks Holland’s sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stars alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, with Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Marvin Jones III joining as new cast members.

Speaking about Brand New Day at CinemaCon, Sony chairman Tom Rothman remarked, “It’s as big as anything we’ve ever made, and yet it feels like nothing we’ve ever made.”

“And it features Tom Holland—and I can say this because I’ve seen the movie—in his finest performance yet,” Rothman added.