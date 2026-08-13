Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise expected to dominate the box office chart, with End of Oak Street projected to open in second place.

The Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor-led film is targeting a $25 million debut from 3,800 North American cinemas. The dinosaur thriller is the weekend’s biggest new wide release, but early projections suggest it will not have enough firepower to challenge Marvel’s latest Spider-Man film for the No. 1 spot.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming off another dominant weekend and is expected to continue its run at the top of the box office. The film’s strong performance has left the competition struggling to catch up as it enters another frame.

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End of Oak Street follows a group of rogue dinosaurs and stars Hathaway and McGregor. The film’s $25 million projection would give it a solid opening, although it would still fall well behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The weekend’s results will ultimately determine whether End of Oak Street can outperform its early projections, but for now, the box office crown is expected to remain firmly with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.