Spider-Man: Brand New Day shatters box office history after crossing $1 billion

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures announced this morning another record-shattering success as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, less than one week since its release.

The incredible theatrical achievement makes the blockbuster the second fastest film to reach ten figures globally behind the 2019 Marvel film, The Avengers. The fourth standalone MCU film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and featuring stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ respectively, has now made box office history in over twenty regions, including setting three all-time worldwide box office records.

The film’s tremendous global opening was fueled by a domestic box office weekend of $360 million; the film that bested The Avengers for the #1 opening weekend at North American box office of all-time, and set a new record with $169.8 million on Friday – The largest ever gross for a single day in North America as well as the highest Thursday preview total (at $72 million) by The Avengers in March 2019.

In total, across sixty-six countries, the arachnid Avenger took in an astonishing $572 million internationally. It captured China with $121 million opening gross for the country, while it re-wrote North America’s record-booking numbers for international markets with openings including India, across all of Europe and Latin America… Among numerous other country records.

Regarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s groundbreaking domestic debut, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige acknowledged the film’s performance exceeded any of their expectations. “I’ve become such an expert on our historical, near-impossible box office achievements over the last decade; the notion that, following everything that’s been going on in the world, we might break our own records, or come anywhere close, seemed an impossible thing until it happened with the 38th Marvel cinematic blockbuster produced by our studio.”

Market observers said they see the film well positioned to surpass $2 billion worldwide due to immense popularity, and rave reviews influencing significant word of mouth, especially as tickets to the web-slinger’s show continue to be snapped up in premium-format venues in IMAX & Dolby Cinemas.