‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer: Peter Parker prepares for Doomsday with Bruce Banner and Punisher

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally dropped, bringing Tom Holland back as Peter Parker, alongside Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Zendaya returning as MJ.

The trailer gives fans their first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing new challenges for Parker as he rebuilds his life in New York following the events of No Way Home.

The new footage brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, picking up after the events that left his identity erased from the world. It’s a quieter, more isolated version of the character this time. Tom Holland appears to be dealing with the fallout alone, at least initially.

But not entirely alone. The trailer shows Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner, stepping in as a key ally. Mark Ruffalo seems to play a guiding role as things begin to spiral. There’s also the arrival of Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, adding a more grounded and intense edge to the story. Jon Bernthal is seen getting directly involved in the action, suggesting a darker turn.

The story in Spider-Man: Brand New Day focuses on Peter trying to rebuild his life while continuing to operate in New York, mostly unnoticed. There’s also something else going on — a physical strain tied to what’s being described as a turning point in his spider abilities. It’s not fully explained yet, but it’s clearly a problem.

Zendaya returns as MJ, though her role appears limited compared to earlier films. Zendaya is present, but not at the center of things this time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also sets up future events in the Marvel timeline, acting as a lead-in to the next Avengers installment later this year. For Tom Holland, it is expected to be his final standalone appearance as Spider-Man under his current contract.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film brings together a mix of returning and new cast members, including Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Michael Mando. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal both feature prominently in what looks like a story with higher stakes and, honestly, a bit more grit than before.

Set for release on July 31, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a key chapter — not just another sequel, but something that pushes the character into a different phase.