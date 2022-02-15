‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: 1 million away to dethrone ‘Avatar’

The superhero smasher, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is all set to topple ‘Avatar’ from the third position on the domestic box office.

The famous teen web-slinger which opened in theatres in December last year does not plan to slow down on the elevating Box Office numbers even after eight weeks of debut. One after the other, the juggernaut managed to surpass some of the all-time mega grossers on the domestic box office, including ‘Avengers’, ‘The Lion King’, and ‘Titanic’.

Currently standing in the fourth position with a domestic collection of $759 million, Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer is just a million away from dethroning James Cameron’s 2009 release ‘Avatar’ resting on the third position with $760 million in its lifetime collection.

On the first and second position on US box office stand, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with $936 million and $858 million respectively, which seems like a hard race to match.

Besides, the superhero adventure crossed the $1.8 billion mark for its global collection over the past weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home passed the $1.8 billion global mark this weekend. The film grossed an estimated $11.0M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $1.045B, estimated global total stands at $1.804B.#SpiderManNoWayHome #BoxOffice @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/orfmz23qg0 — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) February 13, 2022

The Marvel-Sony collaboration movie had a well-planned and timely release for the holiday season. Along with the lead Tom Holland, Jon watts direction also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe in pivotal roles.

