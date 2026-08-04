‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actress dies following stroke at 82

Mary Egida Rivera – the actress best known for playing Ned Leeds’ grandmother in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home – has died at the age of 82.

According to her obituary, Rivera passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu. Her death was reported publicly on August 3 after a family member told TMZ that she had suffered a stroke before being placed on life support.

Born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, Rivera earned international recognition for her role as Ned’s Lola in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her family said she was “very proud” to portray a Filipino grandmother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing the screen with stars including Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx.

One of Rivera’s most memorable moments in the film comes when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man unexpectedly arrives through a magical portal in Ned’s living room. As the family reacts in shock, Rivera’s character humorously speaks in Tagalog, asking Spider-Man to clean the cobwebs while he is on the ceiling, a scene that became a fan favorite for its lighthearted humor and cultural representation.

According to TMZ, Rivera’s family encouraged her to audition for the role, which became one of the defining moments of her acting career.

Mary Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; her children, Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.