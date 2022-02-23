Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire reenact meme

Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreated their character’s famous internet meme.

The meme sees three actors seeing and pointing at each other, exactly like that in the viral picture.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the meme turned out to be true in the concluding instalment of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man project with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing their Spider-Man roles from their respective universe.

RIP this meme u were good to us pic.twitter.com/OgTwQw2qnS — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) February 23, 2022

The pictures of the trio reenacting the meme were shared on the film’s official Twitter page. The visuals got millions of likes and countless comments.

Here’s what social media had to say.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/GntXSUr2Q2 — aMucc (@amurkymuc) February 23, 2022

Why does Tobey look like his head was photoshopped in 🙈 pic.twitter.com/yqnX11Xf3b — Katiemybella (@Barbzbarella) February 23, 2022

Spider-Men* — Renardo di Capuccino (@RenardoDicapu) February 23, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the end of the trilogy that began with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 followed by Far From Home in 2019.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their respective Spider-Man roles in the superhit projects.

The rest of the cast includes Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Ned Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and J.K. Simmons among others.

It will be the fourth movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 following the release of Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings and Eternals.

Comments