Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer goes viral

The new trailer of its upcoming movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released by Marvel Entertainment and it has gone viral on social media.

The action and adventure film, directed by Jon Watts, is slated for release on December 17, just days before Christmas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the fourth movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. It is followed by Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings and Eternals.

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man,” the synopsis by IMDB read.

The trailer shows many villains from the previous Spider-Man movies returning to the silver screen such as Norman Osborn – also known as the Green Goblin – and Dr Otto Octavius aka Doctor Octopus.

Tom Holland will return to play the role of Spider-Man whereas Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as Mary Jane Watson and Doctor Strange respectively.

Williem Dafoe and Alfred Molina will play the role of villains Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius respectively.

The role of May Parker will be portrayed by Marisa Tomei.

The film is expected to be in tough competition at the box office as the fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise titled “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released in theatres on December 22.

