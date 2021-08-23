‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer leaks online, takes Twitter by storm

The final trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online late on Monday, days ahead of its official release.

Just two days after Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios president, confirmed that a trailer for the film will be released before it hits theatres on Dec. 17, an incomplete version of the trailer made its way to the interwebs, instantly taking Twitter by storm.

While the trailer seems to be missing some visual effects, it does reveal some key details about the storyline, according to fans online.

Twitter has since been reeling from the leak, with #SpiderManNoWayHome and Sony trending worldwide as thousands of fans discuss it. Naturally, many had a field day at the expense of the leak, with memes and hilarious takes flooding the microblogging site.

Some were left confused and in need of help deciphering the trailer thanks to the poor quality of the leak. We feel you!

me watching the leaked spider-man trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/wOjtW8Ww05 — ZOMBIE WANDA ERA (@benmaximoff) August 22, 2021

The No Way Home trailer looks very interesting #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/DgNxShP2cZ — BiggHann.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.❓0❓❓|Artist|TSS Era (@BHann117) August 22, 2021

Some even took a jibe at the Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney drama, hilariously implying that the Black Widow actor is behind the leak to get back at the studio. Johansson, star of Marvel’s Black Widow, sued Disney alleging that they breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.

Scarlett Johansson in the Sony-Disney server room figuring out how to leak the SpiderMan trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/8gmwvmhqLo — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 23, 2021

we all know who leaked that trailer#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/TEHooZaijc — danté 🕷️ (@spidermoron) August 22, 2021

Many were thankful to the person behind the leak!

To whoever leaked the trailer….. You a real one. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1ZMfMFohxm — Leo 🔶⚡️ (@YoL3O) August 22, 2021

They’re even ready to back him up if he gets hit with a lawsuit from Sony!

The fans after the leaker of the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer gets hit with a lawsuit from Sony pic.twitter.com/D2HmxYumBq — D△⃒⃘RK SCAMANDER (@Pat_Scamander) August 22, 2021

It is key to note that fans have been waiting for the trailer of the highly-anticipated film for a long time now with no signs of an official release. However, just days ago Fiege had confirmed a trailer would be dropping soon.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Feige said, “Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland. I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out.” read more

Are you excited for the official trailer and the film release? We know we are now!