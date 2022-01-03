‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers address plot holes

Spider-Man No way home writers responded to the errors in the plotline that everyone is talking about. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers in their recent interaction with an international publication opened about how the storyline of the latest outing sets the prospects for a sequel.

Amy Pascal, a Sony producer was the first one to announce the continuation of their partnership with Marvel Studios for another trilogy starring Tom Holland earlier, followed by a confirmation from Kevin Fringe regarding the active development of Spider-Man 4, however, the association of Holland is yet to be confirmed.

The Marvel superhero witnessed its most exciting adventure this far in the recent release. Apart from managing with the complications of his secret identity being disclosed, Peter Parker also fought various antagonists from other universes including Doctor Strange’s tampered spell accidentally exposed Earth to multiversal threats, and got new allies from other universes with the surprise appearances.

Writers of the superhero trilogy discussed in their conversation with the international publication Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending could lead to Peter’s next adventure. McKenna and Sommers addressed that they’ve long decided on the movie’s ending as it can function as an actual send-off to Holland’s wall-crawler or a narrative jumping point for a brand new solo film.

Anyhow, there was no chance that Marvel Studios and Sony would decide on halting Holland’s spell as the Marvel superhero following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Besides, all three solo Spider-Man movies were critical and smashing hits at the box office, benefitting the production giant after the abrupt cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

