Spider-Man leak confirms Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire sharing screen

Photos leaked from the Spider-Man: No Way Home sets have confirmed several exciting ongoing rumours about the Marvel film.

The potential leak reveals two images. The first image shows actors Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland sharing screen space.

They can be seen standing on a cruise ship at night with all three of them wearing their respective Spider-Man suits.

The second image confirms the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock with the lawyer/vigilante sitting at a table with Tom Holland, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

It is noteworthy that both Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox have repeatedly denied rumours of their possible return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield said, “It’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware, I am involved in.”

“My answer is: No comment. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox said.

