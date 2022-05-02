Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield reveals who he was texting in Oscars

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Andrew Garfield opened up on who and what he was texting during this year’s Oscars.

It is pertinent to mention the pictures of The Amazing Spider-Man’s busy on his mobile when his fellow celebrity Kevin Costner was naming the nominees for Best Director – Male award.

The news agency and fans both wondered what he was doing.

According to a foreign news agency, Andrew Garfield – who got nominated for the Best Actor award for tick, tick…BOOM! on the night – said he was talking to his friends about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

The tick tick…BOOM! actor admitted of have never thought of him being on camera at that moment.

“I feel so bad because Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be on camera during this,'” Garfield said.

He added everyone was asking him about the mood in the room. He said he was given priority over Kevin Costner.

