Spider Noir: Prime Video drops trailer with Nicolas Cage as gritty Spider-Man detective

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for Spider-Noir, giving audiences their clearest look yet at Nicolas Cage stepping into the shadowy role of the Spider-Man variant.

The series, titled Spider-Noir, is scheduled to arrive on May 27, and the footage leans heavily into a moody, vintage tone that sets it apart from the brighter superhero slate.

In the trailer, Nicolas Cage appears as Ben Reilly, a worn-down private detective navigating crime-ridden streets while hiding a past tied to Spider-Noir. It is a grounded setup.

Dark alleys, smoky bars, and weary expressions. Nicolas Cage moves between investigation and confrontation, swinging through the city one moment and trading blows with criminals the next.

The superhero series clearly wants viewers to see both sides of the character, the reluctant sleuth and the masked figure he once was.

The connection between Nicolas Cage and Spider-Noir is not new. Nicolas Cage previously lent his voice to the character in an animation, which helped boost the character’s popularity, but this time the series stands on its own footing.

The live-action version pulls from comic material rather than the animated storyline. It feels separate, intentional, and built to establish its own identity.

Set in 1930s New York, Spider-Noir follows an aging investigator confronting unfinished business from his superhero past. The series will release in both black-and-white and color formats, a stylistic gamble that reinforces the noir atmosphere Spider-Noir is chasing.

Nicolas Cage anchors a large ensemble cast, and the production carries backing from experienced creatives shaping the direction and tone of Spider-Noir.

Distribution plans place the series first on MGM+ domestically before expanding globally through Prime Video.

With Nicolas Cage at the center and the aesthetic fully committed to its genre roots, Spider-Noir arrives positioned as one of the more unusual and potentially intriguing entries in the streaming superhero lineup this year.