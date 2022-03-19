‘Spider-Man’ guys ‘couldn’t stop laughing’ during meme shot; Here’s why

When the three versions of Marvel’s web-slinging superhero came together in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the trio just couldn’t stop laughing, as revealed by Andrew Garfield.

During one of the recent conversations, Peter Parker from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, Andrew Garfield disclosed that the trio’s first encounter was during a popular ‘Spider-Man’ meme shot shared by the makers on social media in February this year to promote the digital release of 2021 title in March.

“Me and Tobey landed on set, they put us in the costumes and they said: ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly!'” said Garfield. “It was before we had shot anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home (@spidermanmovie)

“We were all kind of thrown onto a set and told to point at each other. I think we got one good shot and that’s that, cause the rest of the time we were just laughing trying not to stare at each other’s crotches, just comparing bulges,” he detailed about the humorous moment.

The said meme was a recreation from one of the episodes of ‘Double Identity’ – Marvel’s animated series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home (@spidermanmovie) Furthermore, Oscar-nominated actor is open to the idea of future collaborations with Holland and Maguire, said, “Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character.”

“There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun,” he added.

