Spielberg vibes, 15M views: The Boroughs takes Netflix

Netflix may have said goodbye to Stranger Things, but it’s already found its next genre-defining hit. The Boroughs, the new 8-episode sci-fi drama executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, has exploded onto the global charts with 15 million views in roughly 10 days and 59.4 million hours watched, topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 English-language series list.

“Stranger Things for Seniors” Takes the Crown

Premiering May 21, 2026, The Boroughs climbed to #1 in 25 countries and beat out crime thriller Nemesis for the top spot. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the series follows a group of senior citizens in an upscale retirement community on the edge of the New Mexico desert.

Their quiet lives unravel when otherworldly forces emerge, stealing the one thing they don’t have time.

Leading the ensemble is Alfred Molina as Sam, a reluctant new arrival and grieving widower who shows up just as things get creepy. He’s joined by an all-star cast including Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. Critics have praised the cast’s “electric chemistry” and “camaraderie that felt as tight-knit and wonderful as when the Stranger Things kids came together”.

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Spielberg Comparisons, King’s Stamp of Approval

With its blend of suburban mystery, supernatural threat, and heart, reviewers are calling The Boroughs “Spielbergian” — a throwback to the kind of magical sci-fi adventures that defined a generation. The Duffer Brothers’ fingerprints are clear, though they serve as executive producers rather than writers.

The show also earned horror royalty’s blessing. Stephen King took to Threads to call it “an absolute delight” and “worth it,” telling fans: “I believe, because it’s Netflix, you can watch all the episodes”. Critics agree, handing it a 96-97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Rocky Start, Then a Rocket Launch

Despite the acclaim, The Boroughs didn’t dominate immediately. In its debut weekend May 18-24, it logged 5.6 million views and 35.3 million hours, landing at #2 behind Nemesis. But momentum built fast. By week two, it surged to 9.5 million views to claim #1, then hit the 15 million mark by day 10.

Netflix calculates views by dividing total hours watched by runtime — in this case, 6 hours and 15 minutes for the full season.

What’s Next for The Boroughs?

The season ended on a cliffhanger, and creators Addiss and Matthews say they have more story to tell. “We knew how long we wanted the show to run, what we wanted to say about it,” Matthews told Polygon. “So we want to do more. Let’s just see if we get to”.

While it hasn’t yet matched Stranger Things Season 4’s 140 million views, The Boroughs has proven Netflix can still launch original sci-fi that resonates. With King’s approval, Duffer pedigree, and a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s more than a replacement — it’s a reminder that great genre storytelling doesn’t have an age limit.

The Boroughs is streaming now on Netflix.