Spirit Airlines secures $100 million lifeline to stay afloat during bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines said Monday it has secured an additional $100 million in emergency financing to support its operations and restructuring efforts while under bankruptcy protection.

The move comes amid mounting speculation about the ultra-low-cost carrier’s future. Aviation outlet The Air Current reported, Friday that some rival airline executives believed Spirit could halt operations abruptly around a Dec. 13 deadline if it failed to meet conditions tied to the new funding.

Spirit has repeatedly dismissed those rumors, insisting flights are operating normally and it remains “business as usual.”

The financing was arranged through an amendment to Spirit’s debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit agreement, which allows companies to continue operating during Chapter 11 proceedings.

Under the revised terms, Spirit will receive $50 million immediately to cover day-to-day expenses, with another $50 million available once it advances plans to either reorganize as a standalone carrier or pursue a sale.

Spirit said the additional liquidity reflects progress in its turnaround efforts, noting that flight schedules, ticket sales, and operations remain unaffected.

“We continue to provide high-value travel options that benefit American consumers whether they fly with us or not, and look forward to welcoming our guests throughout the holiday season and beyond,” CEO Dave Davis said in a statement.

The airline’s parent filed for bankruptcy in August for the second time, citing dwindling cash reserves and mounting losses.

Since then, Spirit has cut jobs, trimmed routes, exited 14 airports, and rejected leases on more than 80 aircraft as part of a broader cost-reduction plan.

It has also repositioned its fleet and streamlined its cost structure in recent months. Last week, pilots and flight attendants ratified new labor agreements aimed at supporting the carrier’s long-term recovery.

Spirit Airlines reaches tentative cost-saving labor deals amid bankruptcy proceedings

Earlier in November 08, 2025 Spirit Airlines said it has reached tentative deals with unions representing its pilots and flight attendants that would involve some contract concessions, as the carrier tries to rein in costs as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring process.

The airline said its senior leadership team has also agreed to take salary reductions at a percentage not less than that of the pilot group once a tentative agreement is ratified.