Spoiler Alert: ‘Money Heist’ season 5 memes take Twitter by storm

The first part of the highly-anticipated final season of Money Heist dropped on Netflix on Sep. 3, bringing with it a flood of memes as fans binged the show in a day!

Fans of the mega-hit show, Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel, took Twitter by storm with #MoneyHeist climbing the Twitter trends as many caught up with their favourite crime thriller.

While we’ll try our best to not reveal much, here are some of our favourite memes to come out of the Money Heist fandom till now!

Many can’t wait for December after having binge-watched the show in a day – the second part of the finale is scheduled to hit Netflix in Dec. 2021.

Me waiting for December 3rd after watching 1-5 today #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/tAGPgyq3TP — Manish Vishwakarma (@7_feb_story) September 4, 2021

Vol 2 of #MoneyHeist dropping this weekend right? Because 😫😫😫😫 — B.You by Berla Mundi (@berlamundi) September 4, 2021

Some even spotted Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol in one particular character! One user had a hilarious take, saying, “No wonder Kohli has been struggling. Too busy filming Money Heist.”

Do you see it? Because we sure do!

No wonder Kohli has been struggling. Too busy filming Money Heist Only Fawad Alam can film and dominate bowlers at the same time. pic.twitter.com/BArGGikijN — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) September 4, 2021

People want answers, as this user aptly expressed with a meme that says, “I don’t sleep. I need answers!”

One user pointed out how everyone in the show (Money Heist) is out to get each other with a hilarious picture of little kids holding toy guns at each other’s heads.

In perhaps what is the funniest take about the show, one YouTube comment read, “The real heist is done by those people who watched this whole series without Netflix subscription.” We’re sure a lot of our friends can relate!

Have you watched the show yet or is it on your weekend binge-watch list? Let us know!