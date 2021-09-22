Sports presenter Zainab Abbas is pregnant with first child!

Renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas on Tuesday announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Hamza Kardar.

Zainab Abbas turned to Instagram late on Tuesday and shared pictures of herself cradling her burgeoning baby bump with a stadium in the background. “My travel partner this past year,” she said in the caption.

“Feels more like a test match rather than a T20, but managed to weather the storm and carry on working through out,” quipped Zainab, furter adding, “Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one.”

Zainab, who has previously served as the official presenter for the ICC World Cup 2019 and the Pakistan Super League, also shared a selfie from the same day later on Wednesay, jokingly sharing, “The effort required to get ready in life has doubled.”

The 33-year-old tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in November 2019 in a stunning Nikkah ceremony in Lahore. read more