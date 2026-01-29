Spotify announces Neha Karim Ullah as 'Equal Pakistan Ambassador'

Spotify has announced dance-pop artist Neha Karim Ullah as the “Equal Pakistan Ambassador” for the first quarter of 2026, positioning her among a new wave of musicians shaping Pakistan’s contemporary music landscape.

As part of the initiative, Neha appeared on Spotify’s Times Square billboard in New York City on January 22 and was featured across several curated playlists on the platform.

Neha’s music is marked by electronic, dance-forward production paired with emotionally grounded storytelling. Her featured track, Aao Toh Zara, has drawn attention for its modern sound and narrative approach, contributing to a steadily growing listener base within Pakistan and beyond.

Spotify data shows that her audience now spans multiple regions, including the United States, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the UAE. Millennials and Gen Z listeners account for 85% of her listenership, reflecting her alignment with current youth-driven listening trends.

Within the dance-pop genre, Neha’s catalogue demonstrates range and adaptability. Tracks such as Modern Day Witch Trial (Mdwt) and Deewanay lean into rhythmic, high-energy production, while Na Karoon presents a more reflective side of her work. Together, her releases point to a consistent sonic identity shaped by both movement and introspection.

“Spotify EQUAL Pakistan is honestly one of the most incredible initiatives we have for women in music. It creates real visibility for women artists, gives our stories a platform, and celebrates our voices in a way that feels powerful and long overdue,” said Neha Karim Ullah. “Being part of an initiative that uplifts women, pushes representation forward, and inspires the next generation of girls to pick up a mic is truly special”.

“Neha Karim Ullah is a fresh voice in Pakistan’s music landscape, bringing a diversity that feels both authentic and necessary,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager at Spotify for Pakistan and UAE. “Through EQUAL Pakistan, we support women at every stage of their journey, and Neha’s feature reflects our commitment to amplifying emerging voices as they step onto the global stage”.

Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan initiative aims to support and amplify women artists by increasing visibility and access to global audiences.

Neha Karim Ullah’s selection as the Q1 2026 ambassador aligns with the platform’s ongoing focus on representation within Pakistan’s music industry.

