Spotify announced Tuesday that it will introduce a new classification system to distinguish between human and artificial creators. Under the new policy, fully synthetic artist profiles will be marked with an “AI Persona” badge, and their music will be removed from both editorial and algorithmic recommendations. The move is intended to protect genuine musicians as artificial intelligence becomes more common in the music industry.

Beginning in mid-September, listeners will start to see these new labels on artist profiles, in search results, and alongside tracks in playlists, making it clear when a creator is not a real person.

Although creators can now self-report their synthetic status through the Spotify for Artists portal, the company will not rely solely on voluntary disclosure.

Spotify said it will use both human reviewers and advanced software tools to help identify and flag photorealistic AI-generated artist profiles.

The biggest change for listeners and artists is that music linked to an AI Persona will no longer appear in Spotify’s personalized recommendations or editorial playlists by default.

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Listeners will encounter music from synthetic artists only in their feeds if they choose to follow those specific AI profiles.

Spotify made it clear that the new badge is meant only for fully synthetic identities, not for human musicians who use AI as part of their creative process.

An authentic producer utilizing AI for mixing, or fans creating authorized AI remixes under new licensing deals, will not be penalized under the new system.

“Although there is a broad spectrum in how artists use AI as a creative tool, the question of whether a profile represents an actual human is one where Spotify can help make a clear determination,” the company said in a statement. “Spotify’s programming is focused on elevating music from authentic artists building careers in music.”

This policy addresses the music industry’s challenges posed by increasing AI-generated content and concerns about fake streams. By isolating synthetic profiles, Spotify aims to safeguard the listening experience and guarantee that human artists are fairly compensated.

Later this year, Spotify also plans to introduce a reporting tool so that listeners can flag suspected AI profiles that may have passed through the initial screening.

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