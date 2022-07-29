Spotify Introduces ‘Friends Mix’ in Celebration of International Friendship Day 2022

International Friendship Day is a global occasion that celebrates the invaluable bond of friendship and Spotify is adding its own melodic twist to it with the launch of ‘Friends Mix’.

Friends are the ingredients that add flavour to the recipe of life. The memories created, the moments shared and the emotions that brew in this relationship give a unique touch to our day to day lives. Globally on Spotify, there are over 11 million user-generated playlists that have the word “friend” in their title with more than 763 million minutes streamed of these playlists.

Not surprisingly, Gen Z is the segment that is leading the charge when it comes to using music as a means of bonding and interaction. When it comes to the friendliest generation, Gen Z streams “friend” playlists more than any other age range composing 29% of the percentage of streamers on Spotify.

Our pals are clearly the ones we turn to for surefire song recs. It is one of the reasons Spotify created Blend, which combines the best of the platform’s personalization capabilities to make it easier for listeners to connect and discover music. The announcement of ‘Friends Mix’ reinforces Spotify’s continued focus on personalization.

The ‘Friends Mix’ offering provides tailor-made playlists based on the ‘Blends’ that users have created along with their BFFs. The brand new personalized playlist is designed to help people discover tracks that they share mutual admiration and love for together with their friends.

‘Dosti’ or ‘Friendship’ has been a recurring theme for music compositions by some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s melodic scene. From the iconic ‘Dosti’ sung by the famous pop duo, Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan, to tracks by the same title, ‘Dosti’ presented by Jawad Ahmed and Junoon, the bond has been represented considerably across various genres.

Music provides a strong medium of connection, sharing and love for individuals irrespective of cultural background or even physical distances. Spotify offers that connection with its Collaborative Playlists, Blend Feature, Group Sessions, and now Friends Mix.

Users can now share, listen, stream and create new musical mixes with their friends which expands the boundaries of how music has been streamed over the years in the past.

Don’t see Friends Mix on your Made For You Hub? Start with a Blend.

1. Type ‘Blend’ within the search tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with.

2. Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include songs and recommendations that reflect yours and your friend’s music preferences and tastes. You’ll even be able to see which songs were added for you and your friend.

3. After your friend has joined the listening party, you’ll each receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media. Then, your Blend will continue to update daily.

4. Once you’ve created three 2-person Blends (between you and one other friend), you’ll be able to check out a Friends Mix, our new playlist made just for you, in the Made For Us hub. There, you’ll find music combining your friends’ tastes.

Comments