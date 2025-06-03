Guess what Dua Lipa is bringing to Spotify this month?

Spotify has made a big move by signing the podcast Service95 Book Club, hosted by pop star Dua Lipa.

Starting from 10 June 2025, Spotify will offer video episodes of the author interview series on its platform.

The podcast features Dua Lipa, who is famous for songs like ‘One Kiss’ and ‘Levitating’. In the show, Lipa talks to well-known authors about their books in a segment called ‘Dua’s Monthly Read’.

Roshni Radia, Audiobooks Editor at Spotify, said, “It’s a genuine thrill to welcome Dua Lipa and the Service95 Book Club to Spotify.

Dua’s unique style and clear passion for literature make this a perfect fit for us. We are excited to see fans of Dua Lipa’s music enjoy the interviews and discover new authors to listen to on Spotify.”

Dua Lipa herself revealed three books she will feature this summer. These are ‘This House of Grief’ by Helen Garner, which is about a tragic court case; ‘Dream Country’ by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; and ‘Fearless & Free’ by Josephine Baker, a memoir published in English for the first time.

Dua Lipa said, “For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about a book that blows my mind.

But the ultimate dream is to have the author with us, answering all our questions. With the Service95 Book Club podcast, I get to live that dream. As someone who is obsessed with books, it’s truly a dream come true.”

Spotify’s signing of Dua’s Service95 Book Club podcast shows how the platform is growing beyond music into new creative areas. Lipa’s passion for books is sure to attract many listeners to the show.

