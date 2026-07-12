Spotify tests interactive genre filters for personalized music playlists

Spotify is testing a new design for genre filters in certain personalized playlists. Instead of static genre names, it uses more descriptive phrases that turn customization into actionable prompts for users.

Instead of showing basic musical genres like Indie, Hyperpop, or Dance, some users now encounter interactive prompts. The updated interface includes phrases such as “Make it more dance,” “Deep dive into indie,” and “Lean into hyperpop.”

This experimental feature is currently available only to a small test group of accounts. So far, the interface update has mainly been seen within the personalized Discover Weekly playlist, although initial rollouts are also starting to appear on the Release Radar playlist.

This update enhances the clarity of recommendation filters but increases the size of text elements on the screen. As a result, users need to scroll horizontally longer to see all options.

This change might divide users: some will appreciate the more descriptive filter explanations, while others may find the more cluttered, less straightforward interface less appealing.

Along with the descriptive genre tests, Spotify revealed a separate, more comprehensive update for its Release Radar playlist. This update introduces a refreshed visual layout alongside additional filtering controls. New organizational categories include:

Discover new artists

Editors’ choices

Ambient music

These new Release Radar filters are now widely available and are rolling out globally on both the mobile app and desktop client. This update aligns with Spotify’s ongoing efforts to use sophisticated algorithmic sorting methods to help users better manage their automated music discovery feeds.