WATCH: Jeremy Allen White stars in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ trailer

Hollywood actor Jeremy Allen White transformed into music legend Bruce Springsteen as the trailer for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ arrived on Wednesday.

Directed by notable filmmaker Scott Cooper, the upcoming film is a music biopic about the iconic singer.

The film is adapted from Warren Zanes’ book about Bruce Springsteen creating his deeply personal 1982 album, ‘Nebraska.’

The trailer of the upcoming biopic shows Jeremy Allen White talking about the album, saying, “I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

Hollywood actor Jeremy Strong, who stars as record producer Jon Landau, says that Springsteen is “repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done with that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”

Other cast members include Stephen Graham as Bruce Springsteen’s father Douglas, Paul Walter Hauser as recording engineer Mike Batlan, Odessa Young as Springsteen’s love interest Faye and Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin among others.

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is set to hit the theatres on October 24.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios developed the upcoming biopic produced by Cooper with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson.

Jeremy Allen White had called the making of the biopic a “dream come true”.

In an interview earlier this year, the Hollywood actor said, “I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing on this film.”

It is worth noting here that ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is the latest in the list of biopics on music legends.

The most recent was ‘A Complete Unknown,’ starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

Hollywood actor Austin Butler played Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis,’ while ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was led by Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.