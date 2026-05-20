SPSC announces results for various posts

Sindh Public Service Commission has released the final results for various posts of Health and Education Department, in which a total of 45 candidates have been declared successful.

According to the Commission, one candidate has been declared successful for the post of Director IT (BPS 19) in the Health Department. In contrast, 26 candidates have been recommended for the appointment of Dental Surgeon (BPS 17).

On the other hand, the Lecturer/Instructor (BPS 17) Pakistan Studies Law 18 candidates have been declared successful in the Education Department.

Applications were invited by SPSC through various advertisements for the said posts, and candidates with relevant educational qualifications were called for a written examination.

Director IT written exam in January 2026, Dental Surgeon in February 2026, while Lecturer/Instructor Pakistan Studies exam held in April 2026.

After scrutinizing the documents of the successful candidates in the written examinations, interviews were conducted during April and May of the current year, after which the final results were released.

The SPSC has clarified that all constitutional and legal requirements applicable in Sindh, including urban and rural quotas, male and female quotas, have been fully followed in all stages of recruitment.

According to the commission, the details of the successful candidates, roll numbers and marks obtained have been released on the website of the commission, while recommendations have also been made to the concerned department for appointment.