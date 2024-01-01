Spurious Liquor factories raided after death in Karachi

KARACHI: The Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid on two spurious Liquor factories after death in Karachi’s Defense area, ARY News reported.

As per details, the raid was conducted on the fake liquor factories where two suspects were arrested for selling expensive spurious liquor bottles in the metropolis.

The secretary excise revealed that thousands of bottles for selling fake branded liquor in posh areas of Karachi were also recovered. He claimed that one bottle of fake liquor was being sold for over Rs 16,000 to Rs 30,000.

Last week a man died after consuming fake liquor in the defense area of Karachi and the FIR was registered in Darakhshan police station.

Earlier, the Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid in Karachi’s Defence area and recovered a drug manufacturing lab – the first of a kind in the country’s history.

Director General (DG) Excise Sindh, Aurangzeb Pehnoor, in a statement alleged that the accused used to convert hashish into a liquid form, which can be used in electric cigarettes.

The drug was supplied in several posh areas in the guise of vape – electric cigarettes.

Meanwhile, during the raid, two accused were arrested from the scene, however, two machines and liquid containers were taken into custody.