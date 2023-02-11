Spy agencies expose another Indian false flag operation

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have exposed the script of yet another false flag operation planned by the Modi regime, which aimed to frame Islamabad for infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the script unearthed by security agencies, the false flag operation is planned to be carried out by the Indian agencies on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that took place in February 2019, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed,

According to the Indian script, the southern districts of India IIOJK – Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopia – were to be attacked by a suicide bomber.

Under the plan, the Indian authorities were to blame Pakistan and its premier spy agency – ISI – for the attack.

Notably, In January 2022, Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj had claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack.

In a tweet, the former IRS officer called PM’s security breach a drama saying it proves that Modi was behind the ghastly terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that this would not be the first time India has planned such an incident.

