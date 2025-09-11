New Spy x Family Season 3 trailer reveals premiere date

Spy x Family Season 3 has finally been confirmed after a three-year wait, with Anime news outlets sharing the release date alongside a brand-new trailer.

Season 3 will officially air in Japan on 4 October, with international fans able to stream the new episodes on Crunchyroll. The news comes directly from the anime’s official X account, which also unveiled fresh footage teasing what lies ahead.

The new trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 gives fans a glimpse of Anya’s comic adventures as she navigates life with her unconventional family of a spy father and assassin mother.

Anime news reports highlight how the upcoming episodes will continue to balance action and humour, keeping the heart of the Forger family’s story intact.

Spy x Family Season 3 will also feature a new ending theme titled Actor, performed by Lilas Ikuta from the popular duo YOASOBI.

Anime news platforms have noted that the addition of another high-profile artist underlines the series’ continued popularity and status as one of the standout anime of recent years.

Since debuting in 2022, Spy x Family has become a global success, with its mix of comedy, family drama, and espionage action drawing widespread praise.

Now, Spy x Family season 3 promises to build on that success, with the Forgers once again at the centre of a story full of laughs, heart, and light-hearted intrigue.

With the release date now set, Anime news circles are already calling Spy x Family Season 3 one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2025.

Fans can expect more heartfelt and amusing adventures as the Forger family continues to entertain audiences worldwide.

In related news for Anime genre, Netflix officially unveiled the first Devil May Cry season 2 trailer, confirming the return of the popular anime adaptation of the Capcom video game series.

The Devil May Cry Season 2 trailer was showcased during Anime NYC, where Netflix also highlighted other projects like Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, Sakamoto Days, and Record of Ragnarok.