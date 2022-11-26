‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-Su indicted for sexual misconduct

‘Squid Game’ fame South Korean actor O Yeong-Su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct.

As per the reports from local news outlets of the country, O Yeong-Su, the South Korean actor who played the pivotal character of Oh Il-nam aka the ‘Old Man’ in the survival drama, ‘Squid Game’, has been indicted without detention over the charges of sexual misconduct.

According to the details, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office charged O on Thursday, over the complaint filed by the victim, who alleged the actor of touching her inappropriately in 2017. The case first filed in December 2021 was closed in April this year, however, was reopened for supplementary ingestion over the victim’s request.

The actor defended the allegations and said, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

It is pertinent to mention that O Yeong-Su, 78, created history earlier this year by winning the first-ever Golden Globe award for the country. He won the prize for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for his role as the oldest participant in the dystopian drama.

