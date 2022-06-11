‘Squid Game’ actor reveals being ‘so happy’ for death scene; Here’s why!

Korean actor Jung Ho-Yeon who played Kang Sae-Byeok in ‘Squid Game’ revealed being most ‘happy’ and ‘comfortable’ while filming the death scene of the character.

Ho-Yeon as the North Korean defector Sae-Byeok in Netflix’s dystopian drama, ‘Squid Game’ gets candid about the death of the character in the show which left millions of fans emotional.

Speaking to senior actor Sandra Oh, Ho-Yeon said, “Maybe it’s weird to say it, but while I’m shooting my death scene, I was so happy,” adding that it was the ‘most comfortable scene’ for her to film.

Elaborating her statement, she stated: “It’s because I’ve been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go because I can understand.”

“Maybe not fully, but I’m the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn’t that bad or sad,” Ho-Yeon concluded.

Although Jung Ho-Yeon’s Kang had died in the launching season, she is expected to return for season 2 of the survival series as Kang’s twin. “Most of them are dead. I’ll try something to bring them back to season 2,” makers hinted in an earlier interview before using Jung as an example. “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ho-Yeon created history at this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards as she bagged “Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in a Drama Series” for ‘Squid Game’, among the nominees Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Snook, and Reese Witherspoon.

