Video shows ‘Squid Game Clock’ wakes up people on time

A video of an alarm clock, based on the popular Netflix web show Squid Game, shooting an object at a man for waking him up has gone viral on Twitter.

The South Korean survival thriller show is the story of debt-ridden individuals who compete in a set of children’s games to win a prize of 45.6 billion Won.

The show got millions of viewers and has become one of the top trending shows on the web show and movie streaming series Netflix.

The 13-second clip was shared by Twitter user “@dr_obels”. He said that it is the perfect alarm clock for those who do not wake up on time. “The Squid Game Clock y’all procrastinators need,” he tweeted.

The video shows the man sleeping soundly. Just as the clock strikes at 8am, an object is fired at him before he immediately wakes up and starts massaging the area.

The doll on the alarm clock is the one that was seen in the “Red Light, Green Light” game.

The players, in order to clear the stage, had to make the safe zone when the doll says Green Light. The competitors had to stop when Red Light is said. Even a slight move results in their death.

The video has more than 158,000 views with 48 retweets.

The first season of the show’s cast included Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Wi Ha-joon, Park Hae Soo, Gong Yoo, Lee Yoo-Mi, Heo Sung-tae and Lee Ji-ha.

