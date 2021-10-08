Here’s how to solve Squid Game show’s English translation issue

There have been reports of the Korean language survival thriller show Squid Game having an issue in the English subtitle which may result in the show’s story being changed as a whole, according to a report.

The report mentioned that Korean-to-English is often generated in a literal sense.

In order to resolve the issue, the “English” subtitle option should be picked instead of English (CC) as the latter is for those who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Some of the show’s viewers, especially those who are fluent in Korean, are not happy with the glitch.

“Not to sound snobby but I’m fluent in Korean and I watched squid game with English subtitles and if you don’t understand Korean you didn’t really watch the same show.” one of the hosts of Feeling Asian podcast Youngmi Mayer stated. “Translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved.”

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, tells the story of a group of players who take part in a series of six children’s games to win money to change their life around. Failure to do so will result in their death.

