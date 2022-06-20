Squid Game: Lee Jung-jae talks Season 2 plot

After a successful stint in the inaugural season, the South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae has been roped in for season 2 of the survival drama ‘Squid Game’.

Lee Jung-jae, who essayed Seong Gi-hun – a cash-strapped divorced chauffeur and a gambling addict – in the previous season, will return for the following season in the ‘Squid Game’ universe, along with another character Front Man, as confirmed by the makers in the announcement post of the second round.

Speaking about his role in the new season, Lee told a foreign-based tabloid that he also wanted to ask the same question to the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. “But you know, when there’s this present that you want… you’re waiting for that [and] you’re so excited to get it, you don’t want to have it little by little,” he teased.

“You want the whole package at once, so I’m just waiting for director Hwang to give me the whole scenario, and I’m really excited for it.”

Additionally, the actor revealed that Hwang has some ‘different ideas’ this time and he is writing the script ‘diligently’.

"But writing a [script] is something that you don't know when it's going to [be finished]. Only director Hwang knows and [it] feels like he's really struggling to write the script," Lee added.

For those unversed, streaming giant Netflix announced a second round for 'Squid Game' last week, with a series of hints. The Korean dystopian drama which peaked as the most-watched series on the streaming portal last year will return with characters Gi-hun and The Front Man.

The new season will see the return of 'the man in the suit with ddakji' as well, while the audience will also be introduced to 'Young-hee's [motion-sensing animatronic doll] boyfriend', as noted in the social media post. More details about the streaming dates are yet to be received.

