Watch: ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer unveils deadly new challenges

The full trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s global hit series Squid Game, released at Netflix’s Tudum fan event.

The trailer showcases protagonist Gi-hun (Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae) returning to the deadly games following the failed rebellion in season two.

The trailer, highlighting heightened stakes, features Gi-hun confronting the game’s mysterious powers, shouting, “Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you let me live?” It reveals new challenges, including a disorienting maze and a lethal jump rope game, culminating in a tense face-off with the enigmatic Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

The third season, set to premiere on June 27, 2025, with all episodes dropping on Netflix, marks the conclusion of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s saga. While the episode count remains unconfirmed, reports suggest six episodes. Season two ended with a cliffhanger, showing Gi-hun’s failed attempt to dismantle the games from within, thwarted by the Front Man, revealed to viewers as Player 001, who executed Gi-hun’s best friend, Player 290 Park Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), as a warning.

New imagery hints at two new games: a giant gumball machine dispensing red and blue balls for an X and O voting system and a reimagined Red Light, Green Light. Hope for Gi-hun may lie in an external mission to infiltrate the game’s headquarters.

Returning characters include the Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124), and pink guard No-eul. Produced by Firstman Studio, with Hwang and Kim Ji-yeon as executive producers, the season concludes the Squid Game story, though spin-offs like Squid Game: The Challenge and Squid Game: Unleashed suggest future expansions.

