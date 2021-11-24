Squid Game star not allowed to watch her own show

Reagan To, who did the English version voiceover of the Red Light Green Light doll in Squid Game, is not allowed to watch the show.

According to a foreign news agency, she admitted that she has not watched a completed episode as she is forbidden by her parents.

The 10-year-old said that her parents were surprised when coming to know that the child celebrity was working in the superhit Netflix show.

“It all started when my dad asked my mum to watch Squid Game since it was the most popular show in the world at the time,” she was quoted saying in the report. “They had no idea it was my voice, and when it got to that scene they were like, wait second, that’s Reagan, that’s her voice.”

She added: “My mum searched it up on social media and she found that people were using my voice on YouTube videos and it was even featured on Saturday Night Live for a skit.”

Squid Game contains graphic content and confessed that she and her brother have not watched a complete episode to date because of it.

“I have not watched any of it. My mum has shown me just a little bit but right before the violent part she just stopped it and even my brother, he’s fourteen and my parents don’t even allow him to watch it,” she said.

She said that she and her family wore the Squid Game doll costume on Halloween.

