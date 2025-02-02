Squid Game actress passes away

Netflix’s hit series Squid Game star, Lee Joo Sil, a talented South Korean actress, has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

Lee Joo Sil recently appeared in the second season of the hit Netflix series Squid Game, where she played the role of Park Mal Soon, the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (played by Lee Byung Hun).

Her performance in Squid Game was memorable, and she had become a beloved figure among fans of the show.

The veteran actress had been battling cancer for over a decade. Last year, Lee Joo Sil revealed on MBN’s Special World that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Read More: Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ season 3 release date

Although she had once been declared cancer-free, the disease returned and eventually took her life.

Reports confirm that her funeral will be held at Shinchon Severance Hospital. Lee Joo Sil’s death has left a void in the entertainment world, and her contribution to the arts will be remembered.

Earlier, it was announced that the popular South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ will return to Netflix on June 27 for a third and final season, the streaming platform announced during its ‘Next on Netflix’ event.

The event also featured a short clip from the upcoming season, which reveals yet another tension-filled scene from within the games.

The survival thriller action series turned into a global sensation in 2021, bolstering Netflix’s subscription numbers and becoming the streaming service’s most-watched original series in its first month.

Netflix reported that 142 million households had watched the dark drama about people who compete in a deadly competition to erase financial debt.

The return of ‘Squid Game’, together with high-profile live events such as the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match and two National Football League games on Christmas Day, helped Netflix add a record 19 million subscribers in its fourth quarter, to bring its total global subscriber base to nearly 302 million.

The third season will be the last instalment of the series, which was developed for television by Korean writer and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk. The story will once again follow Lee Jung-jae as the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, who is determined to stop the dystopian games.