Sreeleela calls for end to AI-generated deepfake misuse online

Actress Sreeleela has posted an emotional message regarding the anguish and destruction on social media networks prompted by images of herself created by artificial intelligence (AI).

In her note, the 24-year-old star stated that she had recently learned about the problem and had already filed a police complaint.

Sreeleela has emphasized the critical distinction between using and abusing technology, urging social media users to reject information created by AI, stating, “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life. not complicate it in my opinion.”

Highlighting another significant problem that hits both genders, she said that every woman, regardless of identity or location, spends a life with family, and one does not deserve distorted images.

“Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment. I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice,” the actress penned.

She ended her note by writing about how devastated she is by this. “I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us,” Sreeleela continued.

In the post, she urged the grave safety risks that AI abuse brings to workers in the film industry, especially women, and voiced her hope that authorities will step in, adding, “Authorities are taking over from here.”

For the unserved, it is pertinent to bring into account that “Parasakthi” and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” are two of Sreeleela’s planned projects.