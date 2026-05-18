Sreeleela not in relationship with Tilak Varma, says mother

Dr. Swarnalatha, the mother of well-known actress Sreeleela, has candidly addressed reports claiming her daughter is having an affair with cricketer Tilak Varma.

According to Indian media reports, Dr. Swarnalatha declared the relationship rumors surrounding her daughter and Tilak Varma fabricated and baseless. She stated that the speculations are untrue and that people are creating narratives of their own.

Swarnalatha publicly shared that Sreeleela is currently busy preparing for her upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET) in June while simultaneously focusing on her future film projects. She added that her daughter is successfully balancing her education and career and still has plenty of time to make decisions regarding her personal life.

Earlier this month, Sreeleela’s team also cleared the air, clarifying that the actress and Tilak Varma have never met or had any contact with each other.

Notably, these rumors gained momentum after a clip emerged of Suryakumar Yadav teasing his teammate Tilak Varma, jokingly shouting that Varma was in love. Social media users, looking for a sensational story, immediately began speculating and linked the comment to the superstar actress.

Fans subsequently circulated relationship rumors through social media posts, unverified claims about IPL match attendance, and other groundless assertions. However, both the actress’s mother and her management team have firmly denied all allegations.