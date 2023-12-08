Sreesanth accuses Gautam Gambhir of calling him ‘fixer’

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has accused his ex-team-mate Gautam Gambhir of calling him a “fixer” during a Legends League match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in Surat.

The two World Cup-winning players were involved in a heated exchange during an Eliminator match between both sides on Wednesday.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee due to his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. However, the ban was reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme Court.

“Without any provocation, he kept on calling me something which was very rude and shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” Sreesanth claimed. “I am not at all at fault, I wanted to clear the air straight away. The things he said on a cricket field live is not acceptable,” Sreesanth said in a video posted on Instagram shot on the sidelines of the post-match presentation ceremony.

“He kept on calling me on live TV, on the centre wicket, I didn’t not use a single bad word, a single abusive word to him. I only said ‘ what are you saying?'” Sreesanth said. “In fact I kept laughing in a sarcastic way, because he kept calling me, ‘ Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer … f*** off fixer. This is the language he used on live. I just moved away but he kept on saying the same words again and again. I have no idea why he started it. It was the end of the over … no idea what made him say it.”