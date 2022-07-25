Watch: Srha Asghar, husband groove to ‘Habibi’; video goes viral

‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor took to her handle on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a new dance clip on the feed. Srha along with her husband Umer can be seen grooving on the popular new track ‘Habibi’, by Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar. “The recent Habibi Fever!,” the actor wrote in the caption of the video and acknowledged the song credits to the original artist.

Showbiz actor-dancer Srha Asghar with husband Umer Murtaza shake a leg in a new dance video which has gone viral across social media.

The dance clip soon went viral across social media platforms and was re-posted by several entertainment pages. Social users loved the chemistry and synchronized moves of the real-life couple and hailed the actor's husband as a better dancer than her.



It is pertinent to mention that Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020. Speaking about their marriage during a ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ appearance, Srha stated, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”

On the work front, Srha Asghar is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ as Sadaf.

Previously, she has earned applause for her performances in ‘Khoat’, ‘Waada’, ‘Zindaan’, ‘Amanat’, and ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’.