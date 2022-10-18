Srha Asghar, Husband’s adorable video goes viral

The latest transition reel of showbiz actor Srha Asghar with her husband Umer Murtaza is viral on social media.

On Sunday, the mommy-to-be treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with yet another adorable reel of herself. “Wardrobe War!” wrote the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor in the caption of the clip.

The viral video sees the very relatable fight happening between Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer over the wardrobe space. The former marked four out of five drawers of the cupboard with the ‘wife’ tag before the partner jumped in to take the very last spot. Later, the celebrity took over the last shelf as well and pushed the husband out of the frame.

The reel had the popular tune ‘Beat Automotive Tan Tan’ play in the background.

The social media post was showered with an immense amount of love from her massive fanbase in the digital world, in the form of likes and heartwarming comments for the duo.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Haha haha thats so cool 😂❤️

So cute. May you both always stay together ❤️

I love your both chemistry and enjoying content

How do u think of such ideas 😂 godd ur fabulous ❤️🔥

Every wife be like 😂😂

Lol u are a cutie

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel last month. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

Also read: Srha Asghar, husband Lala Umer awe social media

Actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

