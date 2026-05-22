Srha Asghar opens up about her emotional third pregnancy

Pakistani actress and now social media influencer, Searha Asghar, posted her hospital journey at the time of the birth of her baby girl. She also gave a moral note at the end of the video.

In her recent Instagram post, Searha Asghar posted a short video of the time she was about to give birth to her baby girl, Alazne.

She also gave a detailed caption to the post and noted, “Pehli Nahi ho, Per ye safar pehla hai! It has been a very tough journey for this pregnancy!” She continued, “And I’m so incredibly happy that I chose the right hospital and doctor for this”.

She further noted and said, “My hospital, Pasha Hospital, and Dr. Amina Rehman, were very, very supportive throughout this pregnancy! ”

She also reflected on her fears related to her third pregnancy, and said, “3rd time, a pregnancy can go smoothly or can have a lot of turns, and this one indeed had a lot of twists and fears that we carried till the end. But Allah is the biggest creator!”

She ended her caption in gratitude and said, “Allah tera shukar hai, har cheez Ka!” and a message for her fans, “Little end note! Let’s not glamorise the experience of childbirth! It’s not easy.”